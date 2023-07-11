Deals
Madison woman killed in Monday night crash near Decatur

(MGN)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Limestone County on Monday.

Danielle Finley, age 48, was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash on Bill Garrett Road shortly before 10 p.m. on July 10, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey.

The truck Finley was driving left the roadway and struck a tree about three miles north of Decatur.

The Highway Patrol Division of ALEA is investigating the crash.

