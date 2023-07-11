Limestone County bridge closed due to deteriorating state

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A bridge in Limestone County is now closed after recent inspections proved the bridge was a potential threat to public safety.

The bridge is located on Sand Springs Road, between Thach and Bethel Roads in Athens, and was originally built in the 1940′s.

While it may not affect many people’s daily commute, the bridge closure points to the importance of staying on top of road inspections, especially on older structures.

“The bridge is not safe, it’s a health concern to us,” said Limestone County District 1 Commissioner Daryl Sammet.

Sammet recently closed the bridge on Sand Springs Road after recent inspections pointed out its deteriorating structural state. After almost 80 years of supporting travelers, it was no longer safe for the public to use.

“It has continued to deteriorate to the point that we need to close the structure,” said Limestone County Engineer Marc Massey.

Massey said his office has been keeping a close eye on the bridge with monthly inspections. In an effort to make it last a little longer, they placed a three-ton weight limit on the bridge three months ago. But still, it continued to deteriorate from erosion to a prominent dip in the road and damage to the culvert pipe.

“I think with the combination of the rain events and probably some traffic that didn’t obey the three-ton limit, it broke down faster than we had anticipated,” Massey said. “We felt like we had to go ahead and make this move quicker than we had hoped.”

Commuters will now have to take a detour that is about half a mile down the road on Oak Grove Road.

Massey said this just shows the importance of keeping up with frequent inspections. Depending on the structural state of a county bridge, Massey’s office will inspect anywhere from once a year to once a month.

“We have some structures on a one-year inspection cycle, some on a six-month[inspection cycle] and some on a three-month[inspection cycle],” Massey said. “Then when we do start seeing issues we’ll begin planning for alternatives for the structure and we’ll put it on a monthly inspection.”

Massey said he is looking into getting the bridge replaced. The county will soon start taking bids from construction companies. Massey expects the bridge to be back open in around six to eight months.

