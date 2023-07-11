Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

It’s National Parks and Recreation Month

Madison County Parks and Rec director talks facilities
It's National Parks and Recreation month!
By Emmalee Ramos
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - What better way to beat the heat than by swimming or staying active indoors? Check out the parks and recreation facilities in Madison County to stay cool this summer!

National Parks and Recreation Month
National Parks and Recreation Month(Emmalee Ramos)

Madison County Parks and Recreation Director, Ryan Yates, joined Tennessee Valley Living to share all the details about their parks and recreation locations.

The Madison County Parks and Recreation department plays a big role in creating recreational centers in communities where there is a need. In addition to their community facilities they work to service the youth sports leagues to provide opportunities for children to play sports like cheerleading, volleyball, basketball, wrestling, and more. These sports leagues are majority run through volunteers within that community.

Madison County has multiple parks that you can visit to get active! One specific park, Sharon Johnson, is the perfect place to visit if you are wanting to get outdoors! Whether you want to take a dip in their Olympic sized pool or walk through their historic pioneer village you are sure to have a fun time! This park also has a pavilions and a chapel that you can reserve for any of your special events.

Make sure to check out Madison County Parks and Recreation and visit one of their facilities!

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WBRC video
UPDATE: Missing 9-month-old girl found alive, per Parrish Police
Michael Gideon
Huntsville man charged with murder, accused of stabbing wife to death
Traffic backup on U.S. 431
1 person critically injured in crash on U.S. 431 near Monte Sano Blvd.
The incident occurred on Wilson Dam Road near the hydro plant on July 9.
27-year-old dies in Shoals single-vehicle crash
Victim drives to hospital after shooting incident on Andromedea Rd., 18-year-old arrested
Victim drives to hospital after shooting incident on Andromedea Rd., 18-year-old arrested