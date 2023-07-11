It's National Parks and Recreation month!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - What better way to beat the heat than by swimming or staying active indoors? Check out the parks and recreation facilities in Madison County to stay cool this summer!

Madison County Parks and Recreation Director, Ryan Yates, joined Tennessee Valley Living to share all the details about their parks and recreation locations.

The Madison County Parks and Recreation department plays a big role in creating recreational centers in communities where there is a need. In addition to their community facilities they work to service the youth sports leagues to provide opportunities for children to play sports like cheerleading, volleyball, basketball, wrestling, and more. These sports leagues are majority run through volunteers within that community.

Madison County has multiple parks that you can visit to get active! One specific park, Sharon Johnson, is the perfect place to visit if you are wanting to get outdoors! Whether you want to take a dip in their Olympic sized pool or walk through their historic pioneer village you are sure to have a fun time! This park also has a pavilions and a chapel that you can reserve for any of your special events.

Make sure to check out Madison County Parks and Recreation and visit one of their facilities!

