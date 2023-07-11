Increasing humidity, heat and thunderstorms through Friday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For tonight, areas of patchy fog, otherwise mostly clear. Upper 60s. Wednesday, sunny, hot and more humid. A slight chance of thunderstorms for locations along the AL/MS state line. Temps around 90. Wednesday night, there is a chance of thunderstorms late at night. Around 70.

Thursday, scattered showers and thunderstorms during the morning and again during the afternoon. Low 90s and humid. Feels-like temps around 100. Thursday night, a few storms early, otherwise mostly cloudy.

Friday, afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be strong with damaging winds, heavy rainfall and small hail. Low 90s. Feel-like temps 100-105. Daily thunderstorms chances continue for the weekend. High temps around 90, low temps around 70 with humid conditions both days.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.