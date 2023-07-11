Deals
Huntsville City Schools central office to be completed by 2025

WAFF 48's Megan Plotka reporting
By Megan Plotka
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s less than a month away from school and workers with Huntsville City Schools are making due, waiting for a new central office to be built.

District officials say it won’t be finished for another two years, they haven’t broken ground yet. HCS leaders sold their previous building, the historic Annie Merts Center to a local developer in 2022.

The new central office is set to be built on city-owned land by the intersection of Max Luther Drive and I-231, it will be the ‘Builders Square,’ complete with a technical career center and other businesses.

Most of the school staff and administration are in the Huntsville City Schools annex by Huntsville High. HCS school board member Ryan Renauld says many members are spread throughout the city.

“It’s been an interesting amount of feedback depending on the staff and administration you talk to because our staff and administration are really dispersed throughout the community occupying a number of different school buildings with administrative offices,” said Renaud. “We’re probably taking up more space than we need or more square footage so it’s been interesting but they’ve been highly adaptive and very flexible in terms of where their office is, where they’re floating between so I think everybody’s going to be excited for the new central office.”

The project is in the planning phase and isn’t expected to open until late 2025.

