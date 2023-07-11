Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

Harvest woman missing since 2008, MCSO still searching for answers

Jennifer Fay Powers from Harvest has been missing since 2008.
By Kate Norum
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Since 2008, Madison County authorities have been trying to locate a missing woman from Harvest.

Jennifer Fay Powers was last spotted 15 years ago at Granto Road in Harvest, on July 12, 2008. Since then Madison County deputies have been urging the public for any leads on Powers’ disappearance. Powers’ husband, Jason, said he noticed she was gone without a note in their Harvest home. She disappeared without her purse, driver’s license, and medication.

MCSO says they believe Powers was a probable homicide victim due to her sudden disappearance in 2008.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office remains diligent in searching for an answer on Jennifer Powers’ body as they continue to investigate.

Anyone with any information about the death and/or whereabouts of Jennifer Powers is urged to contact Detective Chad Harbin at (256)533-8820 or charbin@madisoncountyal.gov.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Gideon
Huntsville man charged with murder, accused of stabbing wife to death
Traffic backup on U.S. 431
1 person critically injured in crash on U.S. 431 near Monte Sano Blvd.
The incident occurred on Wilson Dam Road near the hydro plant on July 9.
27-year-old dies in Shoals single-vehicle crash
Upon searching the residence, investigators located approximately two ounces of methamphetamine.
Madison man arrested on multiple drug trafficking charges
Hazmat spill near Mapco gas station in Fort Payne.
Hazardous material spills in Fort Payne officially cleaned up, roadways back open

Latest News

Parish PD searching for kidnapped 9-month-old
UPDATE: Parrish officials still searching for kidnapped nine-month-old
Temple B'nai Sholom will have new rabbi to lead congregation.
New rabbi at Temple B'nai Sholom in Huntsville
Rabbi PJ Schwartz will lead congregation at Temple B'nai Sholom
Rabbi PJ Schwartz to lead congregation at Temple B'nai Sholom
Jennifer Fay Powers has been missing since 2008 from Harvest, Ala.
15 years since Madison County woman went missing