Harvest woman missing since 2008, MCSO still searching for answers

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Since 2008, Madison County authorities have been trying to locate a missing woman from Harvest.

Jennifer Fay Powers was last spotted 15 years ago at Granto Road in Harvest, on July 12, 2008. Since then Madison County deputies have been urging the public for any leads on Powers’ disappearance. Powers’ husband, Jason, said he noticed she was gone without a note in their Harvest home. She disappeared without her purse, driver’s license, and medication.

MCSO says they believe Powers was a probable homicide victim due to her sudden disappearance in 2008.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office remains diligent in searching for an answer on Jennifer Powers’ body as they continue to investigate.

Anyone with any information about the death and/or whereabouts of Jennifer Powers is urged to contact Detective Chad Harbin at (256)533-8820 or charbin@madisoncountyal.gov.

