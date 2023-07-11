Deals
Fighting food deserts in Florence one grocery store at a time

WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
By Aria Pons
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The United States Department of Agriculture collected data in 2019 that showed people who lived in a certain part of Florence were relatively far from any grocery stores.

For instance, in and before 2021, a student at the University of North Alabama had a nearly 20-minute walk to the nearest grocery store. That was until Cottonwood opened last year.

For years, the USDA considered Downtown Florence a tough place to find affordable, healthy groceries but now relief is coming to locals. Hope Williamson and her husband decided to open up Cottonwood on North Court Street.

“Well, we knew there was a food desert in the area and we really wanted to be able to provide more local produce and local goods to the area,” Williamson said.

City Councilwoman Kaytrina Simmons said this will open up a new avenue for people living downtown, especially students on UNA’s campus.

“Anybody who works downtown has access to it and it’s certainly very close in proximity to the university,” Simmons said. “Hey, I think it’s great because everybody doesn’t have the transportation to get to other places. So that is in walkability. So they got a place that they can come real quick and grab some things that they need.”

City leaders are also making plans to bring another option to West Florence by using the West Village project that will be built on the old Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital grounds.

“There’s been a food desert there for many years,” Simmons explained. “We’ve had multiple problems and concerns and complaints about the current status of the grocery store over there with spoiled meat and spoiled produce with flies all in there.”

Simmons said the West Village project will include a new grocery store that she hopes will improve the area’s access to fresh groceries. However, it is not expected to break ground until the end of the year.

