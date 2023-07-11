Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

Drive-thru taste test at 7 Brew

Ellen and Payton try drinks from 7 Brew
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Have you ever gone through the drive-thru at a coffee shop and thought to yourself, “man, I wish this place played throwback songs at full blast!”

7 Brew in Huntsville, Al has just that and so much more! With over 20,000 flavor combinations, Payton and I just had to check this place out. The atmosphere is unlike any other coffee stop in town and the drinks are unbeatable.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parish PD searching for kidnapped 9-month-old
UPDATE: Missing 9-month-old girl found alive, per Parrish Police
Michael Gideon
Huntsville man charged with murder, accused of stabbing wife to death
Traffic backup on U.S. 431
1 person critically injured in crash on U.S. 431 near Monte Sano Blvd.
The incident occurred on Wilson Dam Road near the hydro plant on July 9.
27-year-old dies in Shoals single-vehicle crash
Victim drives to hospital after shooting incident on Andromedea Rd., 18-year-old arrested
Victim drives to hospital after shooting incident on Andromedea Rd., 18-year-old arrested