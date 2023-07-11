Deals
Decatur canceling July’s Third Friday event over ‘misbehaving minors’

The popular street festival will be canceled this month.
By Kate Norum
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Downtown Decatur’s popular street festival will be canceled due to unattended minors.

According to WAFF’s newspaper partner, The Decatur Daily, Third Friday won’t be happening in July and organizers for the monthly street party are seeking a solution to return in August.

The city has decided to cancel the event after youth were having fights, rushing stores, using vulgar language and having unruly behavior.

The street festival is held monthly from April to October. July’s event was scheduled for July 21 with a theme of Dog Days encouraging pet adoptions, however that is no longer on the agenda.

With the growing popularity comes heightened concerns over safety. This issue stems primarily from youth and the next step is to ensure August’s event is a safe event for everyone that attends for a family-friendly outing.

“It’s just made such a big difference in attendance and security,” said Dede Quarry, president of the Downtown Decatur Merchants and Business Association. “We just want to make sure everybody is safe.”

