DA: Former foster parent contacted victim while out on bond

ELBERTA, Ala. (WALA) -The Madison County District Attorney’s office in north Alabama wants to keep a former foster parent from having any contact with children.

Patrick Streeter is accused of sexually abusing at least two boys in Huntsville. He was arrested in Baldwin county.

According to new court documents, a Madison County Assistant District Attorney said Streeter recently indicated to one of his victims that he was “Working on getting everything cleared up with DHR and getting his license back” to be a foster parent again.

The DA’s office is asking a judge to modify Streeter’s bond condition to make it illegal for him to have any unsupervised contact with any minor at all. Court documents from the DA’s office said it’s “necessary to protect the public”.

Streeter will have a preliminary hearing next Wednesday.

