Cullman police searching for hit-and-run suspect after truck hit

ALEA is currently investigating the incident that took place on July 6.(Cullman Police Department)
By Kate Norum
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - Cullman police need your help! Watch as this driver slammed into a parked truck, backed up and sped off. Officials say the accident happened on Hwy. 278 West and the truck that was hit belongs to the Cullman Police Department.

ALEA is currently investigating the incident that happened on July 6. Investigators told WAFF that the other truck will have major front end damage.

If anyone recognizes the truck that left the accident scene in this video, please contact the Cullman Police Department at 256-775-7162.

