Cool & comfortable morning with sun & 80s later today

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Tuesday morning. Fair skies are overhead with areas of dense fog developing this morning, expect your morning commute to take a few minutes longer than normal.

Morning temperatures feel great in the 60s with comfortable humidity levels! Today will be mostly sunny with a very light breeze from the west, highs today will reach the middle to upper 80s and we will remain rain-free. A few more clouds will push in overnight with areas of patchy fog, lows will be mild in the middle 60s by daybreak Wednesday.

Our flow will shift to the southwest on Wednesday and this will result in our humidity levels climbing through the day, the heat index will reach the middle to upper 90s with mostly sunny skies. With the added moisture, stray showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon. Temperatures will remain in the lower 90s for Thursday and Friday with higher humidity, scattered rain showers and storms are expected both days with heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and gusty winds possible with any more organized storms.

The weekend will be seasonably hot with highs remaining in the lower 90s, expect some scattered rain showers and storms at times for Saturday and Sunday.

