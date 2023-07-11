City of Florence working on approval for proposed seal

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Florence is trying to implement a new city seal after public outrage in last year’s unveiling.

On July 10, Florence Mayor Andy Betterton presented a new city seal that could potentially replace its current logo that did not bode well with the community. City councilwoman Kaytrina Simmons says most people in Florence probably are not aware of the new proposal, despite Betterton using the seal for his newsletter for what she claims is about six months now.

Betteron was seen sporting the seal during the city council meeting on Monday night.

Simmons says the new logo comes from four designs that the city of Florence paid for with an outside firm to draft up about a year ago.

“It’s the city that we all love and I think that they have a right. I believe in the transparency of this and I know that they didn’t have any idea that this would be on there,” City councilwoman Kaytrina Simmons said. “I don’t want it to be like it was the last time and them think they we are doing something underhanded or undercover.”

Simmons and another councilman Bill Griffin have asked to delay the vote on the new seal, so more citizens have the opportunity to come to the next meeting with their input on the new proposed seal.

The next meeting will be held next week. For more information, click here.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.