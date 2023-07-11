Deals
ALEA sees decrease in Fourth of July fatality numbers compared to last year

Fourth of July holiday weekend traffic numbers
By Aajene Robinson
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Although this year’s Fourth of July holiday period was a day longer, troopers with ALEA saw fewer traffic deaths than last year.

ALEA thanks their troopers and community members for doing their part to keep the roads safe.

During the Fourth of July holiday weekend, ALEA saw four traffic fatalities, compared to eight last year. They also saw six boating crashes that resulted in four injuries, but luckily there were no boating-related deaths.

Two of the drivers that died were not wearing seat belts and another was on an ATV.

During the holiday weekend, ALEA participated in a few initiatives, including: safety check points, increased law enforcement patrols, boat inspections and increased night patrol on the water.

ALEA’s highway patrol also joined the ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign.

Although the holiday weekend is over, ALEA trooper Reginal King says the summer is just getting started.

“We are going to make every attempt to reduce the number of traffic crashes, vessel crashes and to try and save as many lives as possible,” King said.

ALEA says that although fewer lives were lost this Fourth of July holiday weekend, their goal is always zero.

