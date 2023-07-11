80-year-old arrested in connection to a shooting on Oldfield Rd.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An 80-year-old man was booked into the Madison County Jail after allegedly shooting someone Tuesday morning.

Officials say officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting call at 10:45 a.m. on Oldfield Road.

One person was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Woodrow Stuart Jr. was charged with domestic violence and was booked in the Madison County Jail where he is being held on a $10,000 bond.

