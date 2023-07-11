20th annual Liz Hurley Ribbon Run open for registration

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Registration for Huntsville Hospital Foundation’s 20th annual Liz Hurley Ribbon Run is officially open.

The celebration will feature the annual 5k race and Survivor’s Walk on Saturday, October 21 through downtown Huntsville. This milestone event has been providing women in North Alabama with cutting-edge technology and equipment to to screen and diagnose breast cancer early. The fundraiser also invests in the lives of patients by providing Surviving and Thriving classes, so survivors have access to essential information and a powerful network of fellow survivors.

The proceeds from this year’s Ribbon Run will “...provide for the top-priority needs of Huntsville Hospital Breast Center, including an additional ultrasound machine and table with specialty mattress. This new, high-tech equipment will reduce wait times so patients have access to the diagnostic screenings they need, detecting breast cancers earlier and more accurately,” said Huntsville Hospital in a press release.

The Ribbon Run will kick off with the Survivor’s Walk at 8 a.m. to give participants the opportunity to honor and cheer on participating breast cancer survivors. The 5K race will begin at 8:30 a.m. with awards being given out at 10 a.m.

Registration for the 20th annual ribbon run is now open. (WAFF 48)

For more information or to register, you can visit their website. Runners should register before Friday, August 5 in order to secure a $25 early-bird rate and to receive a free race T-shirt.

