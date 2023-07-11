2 charged in Montgomery shooting that killed teen, wounded 6

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have arrested two people in connection to a deadly shooting from the weekend.

Luis Barrera, 20, and Baltazar Barrera, 20, both of Montgomery, are charged with capital murder. They were booked into the Montgomery County Detention Facility without bail. Police say additional charges are pending.

Maj. Saba Coleman said the shooting happened Sunday and left a 15-year-old dead and six others wounded. The victim who died has not been publicly identified.

No other information was immediately released.

WSFA 12 News has reached out for more information about the shooting and to find out of the suspects are related.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.