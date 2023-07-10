Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

Woman sues manufacturer and man for her son’s UTV death

Brittany Michelle Howerton filed the suit in Coffee County Circuit Court, naming Polaris...
Brittany Michelle Howerton filed the suit in Coffee County Circuit Court, naming Polaris Industries and Kinston resident Barney McCrummen as defendants.(KTVF)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The mother of a teen killed in an UTV accident this year filed a lawsuit Monday against the vehicle’s manufacturer and a Kinston man who she blames for the accident that took her son’s life.

Brittany Michelle Howerton filed the suit in Coffee County Circuit Court, naming Polaris Industries and Kinston resident Barney McCrummen as defendants.

John Parker Howerton, 13, died when the vehicle he rode flipped on March 19 in the Kinston area.

In one side of the story, Brittany Howerton claims her son died needlessly when the Ranger model he operated overturned.

The suit claims that Polaris had a defective manufacturing design that made the vehicle that killed her son, John Parker Howerton, unsafe.

Besides the Minnesota-based company, Brittany Howerton seeks damages from McCrummen, who she accuses of negligence because he allowed her child to ride the vehicle.

The lawsuit that demands a jury trial and seeks unspecified damages.

John Parker Howerton is the son of Slocomb Police Chief Scotty Howerton.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Gideon
Huntsville man charged with murder, accused of stabbing wife to death
Missing person generic
Albertville man’s body recovered at Lake Guntersville following search for dog
The Flint River normally sits at about three to four feet.
Madison County woman discovers hundreds of dead fish, foul odor at Flint River during Saturday fishing trip
Huntsville PD is seeking to put an end to speeding on the roads.
Huntsville PD, local agencies issued more than 130 speeding tickets Saturday morning
The beverage brand PRIME Hydration was launched last year by YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI.
The FDA is being asked to look into Logan Paul’s energy drink, which has the caffeine of 6 Coke cans

Latest News

Taylor, Rose selected in MLB Draft
Parish PD searching for kidnapped 9-month-old
AMBER Alert issued for 9-month-old child kidnapped in Parrish
Victim drives to hospital after shooting incident on Andromedea Rd., 18-year-old arrested
Victim drives to hospital after shooting incident on Andromedea Rd., 18-year-old arrested
Madison County Schools announce 9 new principals for 2023-24 school year
Madison man arrested on multiple drug trafficking charges