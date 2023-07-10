Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

VIDEO: Harry Styles hit in eye by object thrown on stage

Harry Styles was apparently hit in the eye by an object thrown at the stage while he was performing in Vienna on Saturday. (Source: Twitter/@Maddison200596/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Harry Styles is the latest victim in a string of incidents in which concertgoers throw objects at artists mid-show.

The English star was hit in the eye by an object thrown at the stage while he was performing in Vienna on Saturday, marking the latest incident in a growing list of similar situations in recent weeks.

Video footage posted on social media by attendees shows the “As It Was” singer walking on the stage as an object hits him square in the eye during a “Love on Tour” concert.

He is seen flinching in pain when the object hits and bent over while bringing his hands to his head to collect himself before continuing to walk forward.

Styles has yet to update his followers on his social media, but CNN has reached out to a representative for the singer seeking comment.

The incident took place just days after Adele warned the audience at her Las Vegas residency not to throw objects at artists.

Other artists who have recently been hit with objects onstage are Drake, Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini and Ava Max, as seen in various videos posted to social media.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing person generic
Albertville man’s body recovered at Lake Guntersville following search for dog
The Flint River normally sits at about three to four feet.
Madison County woman discovers hundreds of dead fish, foul odor at Flint River during Saturday fishing trip
Michael Gideon
Huntsville man charged with murder, accused of stabbing wife to death
Huntsville PD is seeking to put an end to speeding on the roads.
Huntsville PD, local agencies issued more than 130 speeding tickets Saturday morning
Two arrested in Decatur on drug trafficking charges.
2 arrested in Decatur on drug trafficking charges

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing...
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison, AP sources say
Upon searching the residence, investigators located approximately two ounces of methamphetamine.
Madison man arrested on multiple drug trafficking charges
FILE - A missing teen girl was found at Camp Pendleton.
Missing 14-year-old girl found at Camp Pendleton
King Charles III, Biden participate in arrival ceremony
Mementos and candles are seen at a memorial for Dymir Stanton, 29, a victim of a fatal shooting...
Philadelphia shootings may have begun nearly 2 days earlier than police thought