Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

Victim drives to hospital after shooting incident on Andromedea Rd., 18-year-old arrested

By Javon Williams
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection to the shooting on Andromedea Road.

Officials say due to the suspect’s age, their name will not be released. The suspect is being charged with assault and will be booked into the Madison County Jail as an adult.

The Huntsville Police Department is on the scene of a shooting that happened shortly before 4 p.m.

A spokesperson with HPD says officers were dispatched to Crestwood Hospital after a shooting victim drove themself there. At this time the victim has minor injuries.

Officers located the shooting scene at Andromedea Rd. and believe this is an isolated incident.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Gideon
Huntsville man charged with murder, accused of stabbing wife to death
Missing person generic
Albertville man’s body recovered at Lake Guntersville following search for dog
The Flint River normally sits at about three to four feet.
Madison County woman discovers hundreds of dead fish, foul odor at Flint River during Saturday fishing trip
Huntsville PD is seeking to put an end to speeding on the roads.
Huntsville PD, local agencies issued more than 130 speeding tickets Saturday morning
The beverage brand PRIME Hydration was launched last year by YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI.
The FDA is being asked to look into Logan Paul’s energy drink, which has the caffeine of 6 Coke cans

Latest News

Hundreds of dead fish in Flint River
Tennessee Riverkeeper speaks on what could have killed hundreds of fish in Flint River
Tennessee Riverkeeper speaks on what could have killed hundreds of fish in Flint River
Two chemical spills in Fort Payne
Hazmat spill near Mapco gas station in Fort Payne.
Two hazardous material spills along Glenn Blvd., 35th Street NE cause road closures in Fort Payne