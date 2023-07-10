Two hazardous material spills along Glenn Blvd., 35th Street NE cause road closures in Fort Payne

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Fort Payne Police Department is responding to two hazardous material spills on Glenn Boulevard and 35 Street NE.

According to Fort Payne Police, the first spill happened at nearly 1 p.m. on Glenn Blvd. SE near I-59. Currently, a portion of AL Hwy. 25 is shut down and I-59 Exit 218 Southbound is closed.

The second hazardous materials spill happened on 35th Street NE and Gault Ave. which led to the closing of the railroad crossing 35 Street NE.

Crews are working on the incidents and are expected to be on the scene for several hours.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

