Tennessee Riverkeeper speaks on what could have killed hundreds of fish in Flint River

WAFF 48's Claudia Peppenhorst reporting
By Claudia Peppenhorst
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -After a mother and son made a shocking discovery of hundreds of dead fish in the Flint River on Saturday, the question still remains, why?

Founder of Tennessee Riverkeeper David Whiteside said he can’t say for sure what caused the fish to die but there are several possibilities just based on the location.

“The fact that there is a landfill, a sewage treatment plant and a large agricultural operation nearby, we must look into potential pollutants from those sites as a cause, as well as any other potential causes of the fish kill,” Whiteside said.

Whiteside added that the recent heat also could have played a part, causing low oxygen levels in the water and killing the fish.

He said Tennessee Riverkeeper is looking into the fish kill but it is ultimately up to state departments like the Alabama Department of Environmental Management to investigate.

“These are kind of like a fish murder investigation where the first 48 hours of figuring out what’s going on is super important and now that we are beyond that, it’s often convenient for the state to say ‘Oh well it was the weekend, we didn’t have time to investigate, and now there is nothing to see there.’,”Whiteside said.

Leaders with ADEM said that the agency had not been notified of an ongoing fish kill in the area, but because of WAFF 48′s questions, they are going to investigate. For now, Whiteside says it’s important for residents to avoid the area until there are more answers.

“The locals should avoid contact with the water right now and give it some time. Whatever caused this fish kill, whether it was natural or pollution, the locals should stay away from the creek,” Whiteside added. “They should not go swimming, not come into contact with the water, definitely don’t [go] fishing, don’t eat the fish, but also keep your pets out of the water.”

