The tee-rific ladies of Diamonds on the Green

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Diamonds on the Green was founded in Dallas, Texas in 2018 as a way to get more African American women playing golf.

Since 2018, they have diversified greatly through giving the youth the opportunity to go out and play as well. It is all in an effort to break the stigma surrounding golf. It is not just for the wealthy to play. Everyone and anyone can play and have some fun with it.

Gold Ball sits on the ground. (Patrick Akers)

Locally, they get invited to play in tournaments because organizations enjoy seeing women get involved in a male dominated sport. Currently, they have a few female tournaments in the works to get women out and playing. In the tournaments that they compete in, they just have fun. There is no intense competitiveness and they keep it lighthearted.

“It’s very relaxing,” said Simone Horton, junior golfer with Diamonds on the Green. “It’s different from anything else, like contact sports.”

Drive form. (Patrick Akers)

Chief Operating Officer, Natasha McCrary, says that golf is a fantastic stress reliver and that the ladies of Diamonds on the Green welcome anyone at any level.

