Showers & Storms Continue This Evening

For the rest of this evening, expect showers and a few embedded thunderstorms to move slowly west to east across the Tennessee Valley. Heavier downpours, which could lead to ponding on the roadways and some gusty winds will be possible for areas mainly south of the Tennessee River and east of I-65. We should start drying out overnight as a boundary shifts farther to our south. A few sprinkles here and there are possible for your early morning commute tomorrow, but most of us will be rain-free as we head into the next work week. Overnight lows will range in the mid and upper 60s.

Much drier air will filter in for your Monday behind the front with clearing skies through the mid to late morning hours and into the afternoon. Expect afternoon highs to stay near normal for this time of year in the upper 80s, but it should feel more pleasant with lower humidity levels. The forecast will stay calm and quiet into the evening hours with overnight lows trending a bit cooler in the low and mid 60s. Tuesday will feature much of the same with plenty of sunshine and more comfortable air. Afternoon highs will top back out in the upper 80s to low 90s, and we’ll be remaining dry into the evening with clear skies overnight.

Heat, humidity, and daily chances for showers and storms will return by Wednesday and continue into your upcoming weekend. High temperatures will ramp back up into the low and mid 90s with overnight lows in the low to mid 70s. This pattern is typical for this time of year, so expect heavy rainfall and vivid lightning with any storm that develops.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.