Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

New online curriculum for health professionals to help battle opioid epidemic

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Health Professional Opioid and Pain Management Education, or ALAHOPE, is aiming to prevent substance use disorders through online curriculum.

The idea for the curriculum was thought of in 2019 by the Alabama Overdose and Addiction Council. The Jefferson County Department of Health, Alabama Board of Medical Examiners, UAB School of Health Professionals, and Auburn University Harrison College of Pharmacy worked together to provide curriculum focused on safe opioid prescribing.

The course material is designed for students studying to become doctors, nurses, nurse practitioners, pharmacists, physical therapists, occupational therapists, podiatrists, optometrists, counselors, and social workers.

“Addressing the patients and their diagnoses and things like that, there’s evidence that they will have better outcomes if we take an inter-professional approach. Our curriculum was created to teach all different types of professionals,” said Graduate Research Assistant at UAB, Heather Martin.

The 12 lectures can be integrated into already existing classes, or taken at the student’s own pace. While tackling prevention efforts, the curriculum also focuses on patients who currently deal with a substance use disorder, as many start with opioid prescriptions.

“It’s really important that we understand those individuals and the conditions that they are struggling with and how to best take care of them,” said Medical Director of the Jefferson County Health Department, Darlene Traffanstedt.

The curriculum is also available to health professionals already working and can be accessed here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing person generic
Albertville man’s body recovered at Lake Guntersville following search for dog
Michael Gideon
Huntsville man charged with murder, accused of stabbing wife to death
The Flint River normally sits at about three to four feet.
Madison County woman discovers hundreds of dead fish, foul odor at Flint River during Saturday fishing trip
Huntsville PD is seeking to put an end to speeding on the roads.
Huntsville PD, local agencies issued more than 130 speeding tickets Saturday morning
Two arrested in Decatur on drug trafficking charges.
2 arrested in Decatur on drug trafficking charges

Latest News

Hazmat spill near Mapco gas station in Fort Payne.
Hazmat spill in Fort Payne on Glenn Blvd., drivers asked to avoid area
Source: WBRC video
2 former Ala. HS students weigh in on US Supreme Court’s decision on affirmative action
Madison County School System announces new principals for a third of the district.
Madison County Schools announce 9 new principals for 2023-24 school year
The incident occurred on Wilson Dam Road near the hydro plant on July 9.
27-year-old dies in Shoals single-vehicle crash