Movement Monday: dynamic and static stretching

Movement Monday in July
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - You already know what day it is. It’s Movement Monday!

Paul Powell, owner of Stretch Zone, showed us how we can do both dynamic and static stretching. Dynamic stretching should be done prior to exercise. It can be anything from arm circles, high knees or doing a heel-to-toe walk. The idea is that you get your muscles ready for movement to avoid injury or soreness.

Information on Dynamic Stretching.
Information on Dynamic Stretching.(Ellen McDonald)

Static stretching on the other hand, is more preventative. At Stretch Zone, they can help you with your needs both dynamically and statically.

Information on Static Stretching.
Information on Static Stretching.(Ellen McDonald)

Stretch Zone just opened a new location in Chattanooga, TN but you can also visit their locations in Madison or Hampton Cove!

