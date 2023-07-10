Deals
Madison man arrested on multiple drug trafficking charges

Upon searching the residence, investigators located approximately two ounces of methamphetamine.(Limestone County Sheriff's Office)
By Kate Norum
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison man will now be behind bars after a search warrant on July 5.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s office deputies, the narcotics unit executed a search warrant at the home of 51-year-old Raffiel Cox in Madison, Ala.

The narcotics investigators found approximately two ounces of methamphetamine. He has been charged with Drug Trafficking, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana.

Cox was arrested back in January 2023 on a drug trafficking charge and is being held without bond due to the previous arrest.

