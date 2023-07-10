Madison County Schools announces 9 new principals for 2023-24 school year

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County School System announced nine new principals for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.

According to MCSS July 10 press release, all individuals will lead their respective schools making up a third of the school district.

Below is a list of the corresponding schools and principal:

Buckhorn Middle School Justina Wills: 14 years of public education experience.

Central School Susan Hancock: 24 years of public education experience.

Endeavor Elementary Dana Cooper: 29 years of public education experience.

Harvest Elementary Jerry Screw: 18 years of public education experience.

Hazel Green Elementary Angela Toyebo: 24 years of public education experience.

Madison County Virtual Academy Scott McMickin: 20 years of public education experience.

Meridianville Middle School Matthew Parkin: 13 years of public education experience.

Sparkman High School Todd Dreifort: 29 years of public education experience.

Sparkman Middle School Kellen Conaway: 15 years of public education experience.



MCSS is home to a collection of state and nationally-recognized top-ranked campuses of over 20,000 students.

