Madison County Schools announces 9 new principals for 2023-24 school year
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County School System announced nine new principals for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.
According to MCSS July 10 press release, all individuals will lead their respective schools making up a third of the school district.
Below is a list of the corresponding schools and principal:
- Buckhorn Middle School
- Justina Wills: 14 years of public education experience.
- Central School
- Susan Hancock: 24 years of public education experience.
- Endeavor Elementary
- Dana Cooper: 29 years of public education experience.
- Harvest Elementary
- Jerry Screw: 18 years of public education experience.
- Hazel Green Elementary
- Angela Toyebo: 24 years of public education experience.
- Madison County Virtual Academy
- Scott McMickin: 20 years of public education experience.
- Meridianville Middle School
- Matthew Parkin: 13 years of public education experience.
- Sparkman High School
- Todd Dreifort: 29 years of public education experience.
- Sparkman Middle School
- Kellen Conaway: 15 years of public education experience.
MCSS is home to a collection of state and nationally-recognized top-ranked campuses of over 20,000 students.
