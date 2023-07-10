Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

Madison County Schools announce 9 new principals for 2023-24 school year

Madison County School System announces new principals for a third of the district.
Madison County School System announces new principals for a third of the district.(MCSS)
By Kate Norum
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County School System announced nine new principals for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.

According to MCSS July 10 press release, all individuals will lead their respective schools making up a third of the school district.

Below is a list of the corresponding schools and principal:

  • Buckhorn Middle School
    • Justina Wills: 14 years of public education experience.
  • Central School
    • Susan Hancock: 24 years of public education experience.
  • Endeavor Elementary
    • Dana Cooper: 29 years of public education experience.
  • Harvest Elementary
    • Jerry Screw: 18 years of public education experience.
  • Hazel Green Elementary
    • Angela Toyebo: 24 years of public education experience.
  • Madison County Virtual Academy
    • Scott McMickin: 20 years of public education experience.
  • Meridianville Middle School
    • Matthew Parkin: 13 years of public education experience.
  • Sparkman High School
    • Todd Dreifort: 29 years of public education experience.
  • Sparkman Middle School
    • Kellen Conaway: 15 years of public education experience.

MCSS is home to a collection of state and nationally-recognized top-ranked campuses of over 20,000 students.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing person generic
Albertville man’s body recovered at Lake Guntersville following search for dog
Michael Gideon
Huntsville man charged with murder, accused of stabbing wife to death
The Flint River normally sits at about three to four feet.
Madison County woman discovers hundreds of dead fish, foul odor at Flint River during Saturday fishing trip
Huntsville PD is seeking to put an end to speeding on the roads.
Huntsville PD, local agencies issued more than 130 speeding tickets Saturday morning
Two arrested in Decatur on drug trafficking charges.
2 arrested in Decatur on drug trafficking charges

Latest News

The incident occurred on Wilson Dam Road near the hydro plant on July 9.
27-year-old dies in Shoals single-vehicle crash
The Alabama Supreme Court sets execution date for Alabama death row inmate.
State sets execution date for Alabama death row inmate
City of Madison will hold series of public meetings for proposed redistricting.
City of Madison to hold meeting for proposed redistricting
Traffic backup on U.S. 431
1 person critically injured in crash on U.S. 431 near Monte Sano Blvd.