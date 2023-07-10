Deals
Limestone County Police seek public’s help for stolen vehicle on Reid Rd.

a 2011 Nissan Maxima (white) was reported stolen
By Kate Norum
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A vehicle has been reported stolen in Limestone County on Reid Road and are seeking the public’s help on locating the suspect.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred allegedly on July 8, when the victim noticed a male subject entering into a white 2011 Nissan Maxima at approximately 11:14 p.m.

The vehicle owner said the keys were not inside the vehicle. It was reported stolen on July 9.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident or if you locate the vehicle, please contact Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Kilpatrick at (256) 232-0111.

