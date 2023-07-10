Limestone County Police seek public’s help for stolen vehicle on Reid Rd.

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A vehicle has been reported stolen in Limestone County on Reid Road and are seeking the public’s help on locating the suspect.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred allegedly on July 8, when the victim noticed a male subject entering into a white 2011 Nissan Maxima at approximately 11:14 p.m.

The vehicle owner said the keys were not inside the vehicle. It was reported stolen on July 9.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident or if you locate the vehicle, please contact Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Kilpatrick at (256) 232-0111.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.