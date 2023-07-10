Huntsville man charged with murder, accused of stabbing wife to death
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man is charged with murder, accused of killing his wife on Sunday.
Madison County Jail records show 26 year old Michael Gideon was booked just after 5 p.m.
Huntsville Police tell us Gideon’s wife, 22 year old Keyonna Worley, was found stabbed to death in her home on Boxwood Court around 9 a.m..
Gideon is being held without bond.
