Huntsville man charged with murder, accused of stabbing wife to death

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man is charged with murder, accused of killing his wife on Sunday.

Madison County Jail records show 26 year old Michael Gideon was booked just after 5 p.m.

Huntsville Police tell us Gideon’s wife, 22 year old Keyonna Worley, was found stabbed to death in her home on Boxwood Court around 9 a.m..

Gideon is being held without bond.

