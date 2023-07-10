Victim drives to hospital after shooting incident on Andromedea Rd., HPD is investigating

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is on the scene of a shooting that happened shortly before 4 p.m.

A spokesperson with HPD says officers were dispatched to Crestwood Hospital after a shooting victim drove themself there. At this time the victim has minor injuries.

Officers located the shooting scene at Andromedea Rd. and believe this is an isolated incident.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

