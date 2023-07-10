Hazmat spill in Fort Payne on Glenn Blvd., drivers asked to avoid area

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Fort Payne Police Department are responding to a hazmat spill on Glenn Boulevard.

The incident happened Monday afternoon, July 10, according to Fort Payne Police. Drivers need to be aware of the extended traffic. The southbound exit ramp located at the 218 mile marker might be unavailable.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and detour if possible.

