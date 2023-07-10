Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

Great start to the week with afternoon sun & lower humidity!

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Monday morning.  We have some light rain showers still on the radar early this morning but they are quickly starting to fizzle and push off to the east. 

Expect wet roads and some areas of fog for the morning drive to work with temperatures hovering around 70 degrees.  Skies will be mainly cloudy early in the day followed by clearing skies into the afternoon, highs today will be in the middle 80s with a north breeze keeping things noticeably less humid.  Skies stay mostly clear overnight with lows dropping into the low to middle 60s, it will be a very comfortable start to the day with some areas of isolated fog.  Tuesday looks to be a wonderful day in mid-July with highs in the upper 80s and plenty of sunshine. 

The wind will become more southwesterly by Wednesday and in return will raise our humidity levels a bit, highs on Wednesday will be seasonal in the lower 90s with just isolated showers and storms.  Thursday and Friday will be hot and humid with scattered rain showers and storms expected into the afternoon both days.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing person generic
Albertville man’s body recovered at Lake Guntersville following search for dog
The Flint River normally sits at about three to four feet.
Madison County woman discovers hundreds of dead fish, foul odor at Flint River during Saturday fishing trip
Michael Gideon
Huntsville man charged with murder, accused of stabbing wife to death
Huntsville PD is seeking to put an end to speeding on the roads.
Huntsville PD, local agencies issued more than 130 speeding tickets Saturday morning
Two arrested in Decatur on drug trafficking charges.
2 arrested in Decatur on drug trafficking charges

Latest News

First Alert Weather
Showers & Storms Continue This Evening
For today, another warm and humid day. High temps in the mid to upper 80s. Scattered...
Warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon
WAFF AM Sunday 5:00-7:00am – Syncbak
Warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon
First Alert Weather
Mainly Dry Overnight | Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tomorrow