Great start to the week with afternoon sun & lower humidity!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Monday morning. We have some light rain showers still on the radar early this morning but they are quickly starting to fizzle and push off to the east.

Expect wet roads and some areas of fog for the morning drive to work with temperatures hovering around 70 degrees. Skies will be mainly cloudy early in the day followed by clearing skies into the afternoon, highs today will be in the middle 80s with a north breeze keeping things noticeably less humid. Skies stay mostly clear overnight with lows dropping into the low to middle 60s, it will be a very comfortable start to the day with some areas of isolated fog. Tuesday looks to be a wonderful day in mid-July with highs in the upper 80s and plenty of sunshine.

The wind will become more southwesterly by Wednesday and in return will raise our humidity levels a bit, highs on Wednesday will be seasonal in the lower 90s with just isolated showers and storms. Thursday and Friday will be hot and humid with scattered rain showers and storms expected into the afternoon both days.

