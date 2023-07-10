Deals
Elton John says goodbye, performs final show of farewell tour

Elton John performs at the final show of his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour in Stockholm,...
Elton John performs at the final show of his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour in Stockholm, Saturday, July 8, 2023.(Caisa Rasmussen | AP Photo/Caisa Rasmussen)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT
(CNN) - It really will be goodbye yellow brick road.

Singer Elton John wrapped up his farewell tour in Stockholm, Sweden on Saturday night.

John’s career has spanned more than 50 years.

He posted a message to his fans on Instagram. He said, “What a journey this tour has been, and now we find ourselves at the end of it.”

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour kicked off in 2018 and was originally meant to end in 2021. But when the pandemic hit, the 76-year-old star had to postpone many of his shows.

The tour spanned 330 shows, with more than 6 million fans across the world turning out to see the legendary musician.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

