Cooking with kids: Ava’s ramen noodles

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Tennessee Valley Living is happy to introduce a new segment for this month, cooking with kids! Throughout the month of July TVL will be showcasing some awesome kids and their recipes!

Ava's Ramen Recipe (WAFF)

Ava joined Tennessee Valley Living to share her favorite ramen recipe! This recipe features a spin on the typical ramen recipe! Ava’s recipe includes dropping an egg into the ramen broth when you are making it!

Ava starts her recipe by boiling her water on medium-high heat. Once her water has reached a boiling point Ava drops in her noodles into the pot. After they have cooked for a couple of minutes she stirs in the flavoring packet. She then lets the noodles and flavoring packet simmer for a little bit longer! Next she cracks and egg and drops it into the broth. She recommends letting it cook for another couple of minutes before it is ready to serve!

Ava makes her ramen noodle recipe. (WAFF)

Make sure to watch the videos above to find our the detailed steps in Ava’s ramen routine and give it a try! Stay tuned for more recipes from kids this month!

