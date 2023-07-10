Deals
Clear & pleasant overnight. Sunny & hot Tuesday.

First Alert Weather
For tonight, mostly clear and comfortable. Lower humidity with temps dropping back into the...
For tonight, mostly clear and comfortable. Lower humidity with temps dropping back into the upper 50s and low 60s. Tuesday, abundant sunshine. Hot with lower humidity. Temps around 90. Tuesday night, clear. Upper 60s. Wednesday, increasing heat and humidity. Low to mid 90s with a slight chance of a thunderstorm during the afternoon. Thursday and Friday, hot and humid. Temps in the 90s, feel like temps close to 100. Scattered thunderstorms both afternoons can be expected. For the weekend, hot and humid conditions continue with scattered thunderstorms both days. High temps around 90, feels like temps close to 100.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For tonight, mostly clear and comfortable. Lower humidity with temps dropping back into the upper 50s and low 60s. Tuesday, abundant sunshine. Hot with lower humidity. Temps around 90. Tuesday night, clear. Upper 60s.

Wednesday, increasing heat and humidity. Low to mid 90s with a slight chance of a thunderstorm during the afternoon. Thursday and Friday, hot and humid. Temps in the 90s, feel like temps close to 100. Scattered thunderstorms both afternoons can be expected. 

For the weekend, hot and humid conditions continue with scattered thunderstorms both days. High temps around 90, feels like temps close to 100.

