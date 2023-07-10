Deals
City of Madison to hold meeting for proposed redistricting

City of Madison will hold series of public meetings for proposed redistricting.
City of Madison will hold series of public meetings for proposed redistricting.
By Kate Norum
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Madison will hold a series of meetings for a proposed redistricting plan.

The city of Madison announced via its website on July 9 that the public will have the opportunity to weigh in on redistricting efforts in the city. Residents of the city of Madison are invited and encouraged to attend the public meetings. The next public meeting will be on July 17 with a presentation at 5:30 for attendees to ask questions.

Tentative Meeting Schedule

  • Public Meeting – July 17
  • Public Hearing – August 14
  • Council adoption – September 11

Districts evaluate a need for redistricting every 10 years based on U.S. Census data. The city will follow five steps in implementing redistricting which include:

  1. Determine if redistricting is necessary
  2. Provide public awareness
  3. Develop new plan
  4. Implement plan

Currently, the city of Madison falls into the define stage, as they are seeking a new redistricting plan.

For more information, click here.

