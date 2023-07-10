Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

Are you making enough to afford rent in Alabama? UA study reveals roughly half are not

You might not be making enough to comfortably afford rent, according to a new study from the University of Alabama.
Study finds Alabamians spending too much on rent
By Taylor Pollock
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new study released by the University of Alabama looked at 12 metro areas across the state and found on average, people are making slightly less than they would need to comfortably afford rent.

The median household income for Alabamians is $56,900 dollars, but according to that study, you need to be making at least $58,800 to comfortably afford rent.

This study, which used Zillow rental data, shows the average renter in Alabama pays about $1,450 monthly.

In the study, consumers are considered rent-burdened when they spend 30% or more of their incomes on rent, lessening the ability to pay for other necessities.

Professor Bennie Waller with UA says larger interest rates for mortgages are one reason many are looking to rent while they save for larger down payments.

“As more and more people rent, the market is getting tighter and tighter, rents are going up, there are fewer opportunities for people to rent, prices have been going up in terms of the rental market, just looking at the data here,” Waller says. “ Birmingham for example is up about 6% year over year and that is just continuing to go up.”

Waller recommends if you’re looking for a new home to rent, start as early as you can. Make calls, try to negotiate concessions in exchange for signing longer leases, and work connections you have around the community to find better deals.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing person generic
Albertville man’s body recovered at Lake Guntersville following search for dog
Michael Gideon
Huntsville man charged with murder, accused of stabbing wife to death
The Flint River normally sits at about three to four feet.
Madison County woman discovers hundreds of dead fish, foul odor at Flint River during Saturday fishing trip
Huntsville PD is seeking to put an end to speeding on the roads.
Huntsville PD, local agencies issued more than 130 speeding tickets Saturday morning
Two arrested in Decatur on drug trafficking charges.
2 arrested in Decatur on drug trafficking charges

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
2 former Ala. HS students weigh in on US Supreme Court’s decision on affirmative action
Madison County School System announces new principals for a third of the district.
Madison County Schools announce 9 new principals for 2023-24 school year
The incident occurred on Wilson Dam Road near the hydro plant on July 9.
27-year-old dies in Shoals single-vehicle crash
The Alabama Supreme Court sets execution date for Alabama death row inmate.
State sets execution date for Alabama death row inmate
City of Madison will hold series of public meetings for proposed redistricting.
City of Madison to hold meeting for proposed redistricting