ALDOT to repair northbound bridge on U.S. 231, drivers should be cautious of lane closure

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama Department of Transportation crews are on the scene to repair the northbound bridge over the West Fork Flint River.

According to ALDOT, drivers need to be aware of a lane closure on U.S. 231/U.S. 431, north of Hazel Green in Madison County.

The closure will impact the entire week from July 10 to July 14 for the outside northbound lane. For the week of July 17-21, ALDOT will close the inside northbound lane.

Drivers should reduce speed going through this area, as well as, plan on extra time navigating through one lane.

