Alabama Aquarium officially reopen on Dauphin Island

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - It’s time to say welcome back to Alabama’s premier aquarium on Dauphin Island. The Alabama Aquarium at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab has been closed since early May for much-needed renovations and upgrades.

“This is also a celebration of our 50th-year anniversary celebration, and this is another piece that’s rolling out. And they’ll be a few more that come before the year is out,” Executive Director John Valentine said.

“The aquarium features more than 100 species including stingrays in this 7,000-gallon stingray touch pool. Giving everyone an opportunity to get up close and personal with these creatures.”

“Actually, by being able to officially call it Alabama’s Aquarium, it helps with marketing and bringing in tourists’ dollars to the state of Alabama. Because they’re coming to see Alabama’s research center,” Representative Chip Brown said.

And visitors are excited to take it all in. Especially this family who traveled all the way from Atlanta to see it.

“Bailey fell in love with the whales at the Atlanta aquarium which is big. And she wants to see an aquarium in every state. So, we’ve been on a three-state tour,” Lynda Martin said.

“Really, really excited. I’ve waited a long time,” Bailey Rule said.

Making it the perfect bonding and educational experience.

“I hope that they learn a little bit more about the science, the research that’s happening here at the lab. And I hope they’ll just kind of feel a little bit more of a connection with these ecosystems. Maybe learn a little more as well,” Aquarium educator Mendel Graeber said.

Visitors can purchase tickets online, or at the door and the aquarium will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.