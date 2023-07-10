27-year-old dies in Shoals single-vehicle crash

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Muscle Shoals officers responded to a fatal crash on July 9 near the Tennessee Valley Authority Hydro Plant.

Isabella Dawn Wilson, 27, of Florence was pronounced deceased at the scene. The incident occurred on Wilson Dam Road near the hydro plant at 1:38 a.m. when Wilson’s 2002 Jeep Liberty collided with a concrete wall.

Officers are collecting information related to the investigation.

