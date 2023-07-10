Deals
27-year-old dies in Shoals single-vehicle crash

The incident occurred on Wilson Dam Road near the hydro plant on July 9.
The incident occurred on Wilson Dam Road near the hydro plant on July 9.
By Kate Norum
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Muscle Shoals officers responded to a fatal crash on July 9 near the Tennessee Valley Authority Hydro Plant.

Isabella Dawn Wilson, 27, of Florence was pronounced deceased at the scene. The incident occurred on Wilson Dam Road near the hydro plant at 1:38 a.m. when Wilson’s 2002 Jeep Liberty collided with a concrete wall.

Officers are collecting information related to the investigation.

