Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

1 year later and Jay Lee’s body is still missing

(Oxford Police Department)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - It’s been over a year and the body of a missing Ole Miss student has still not been found.

Jimmie “Jay” Lee went missing July 8 of 2022. His car was last seen leaving the Campus Walk Apartment Complex in Oxford that morning.

Lee’s car was found two days later at a different apartment complex only 8 minutes away.

The man facing first-degree murder charges for Lee’s death, Timothy Herrington Jr., is currently out on bond.

Herrington has maintained his innocence since being charged. He’s also tried filing a lawsuit against the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, claiming he was being held in jail illegally.

Oxford police say they’re continuing to search for Jimmie Jay Lee’s body.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Gideon
Huntsville man charged with murder, accused of stabbing wife to death
Missing person generic
Albertville man’s body recovered at Lake Guntersville following search for dog
The Flint River normally sits at about three to four feet.
Madison County woman discovers hundreds of dead fish, foul odor at Flint River during Saturday fishing trip
Huntsville PD is seeking to put an end to speeding on the roads.
Huntsville PD, local agencies issued more than 130 speeding tickets Saturday morning
The beverage brand PRIME Hydration was launched last year by YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI.
The FDA is being asked to look into Logan Paul’s energy drink, which has the caffeine of 6 Coke cans

Latest News

Taylor, Rose selected in MLB Draft
Parish PD searching for kidnapped 9-month-old
AMBER Alert issued for 9-month-old child kidnapped in Parrish
Victim drives to hospital after shooting incident on Andromedea Rd., 18-year-old arrested
Victim drives to hospital after shooting incident on Andromedea Rd., 18-year-old arrested
Madison County Schools announce 9 new principals for 2023-24 school year
Madison man arrested on multiple drug trafficking charges