1 person critically injured in crash on U.S. 431 near Monte Sano Blvd.

The crash happened around 7:40 a.m. on Monday
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Monday morning crash resulted in at least one injury on U.S. 431 near Monte Sano Blvd.

According to Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, first responders reported to the scene of a crash involving at least two vehicles around 7:40 a.m. on July 10. One of the vehicles was on fire when responders arrived.

One person was critically injured in the crash. Another person is being assessed by medical services.

Traffic is flowing again after an hour of delays. Click here for the WAFF 48 Interactive Traffic Map.

