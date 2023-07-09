Warm & humid with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For today, another warm and humid day. High temps in the mid to upper 80s. Scattered thunderstorms, mainly after 3 P.M. heavy rain and gusty winds possible. Storms continue through midnight. Gradual clearing by morning. Around 70.

Monday & Tuesday, sunny and nice. Plenty of sunshine, temps in the 80s and with a bit less humidity which will be nice. Humidity and temps ramp back up for Wednesday and remaining through next weekend.

Daily thunderstorms Wednesday through Sunday will bring heavy rainfall at times. High temps in the low 90s with overnight lows around 70.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.