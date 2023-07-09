Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

Warm & humid with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon.

First Alert Weather
For today, another warm and humid day. High temps in the mid to upper 80s. Scattered...
For today, another warm and humid day. High temps in the mid to upper 80s. Scattered thunderstorms, mainly after 3 P.M. heavy rain and gusty winds possible. Storms continue through midnight. Gradual clearing by morning. Around 70. Monday & Tuesday, sunny and nice. Plenty of sunshine, temps in the 80s and with a bit less humidity which will be nice. Humidity and temps ramp back up for Wednesday and remaining through next weekend. Daily thunderstorms Wednesday through Sunday will bring heavy rainfall at times. High temps in the low 90s with overnight lows around 70.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For today, another warm and humid day. High temps in the mid to upper 80s. Scattered thunderstorms, mainly after 3 P.M. heavy rain and gusty winds possible. Storms continue through midnight. Gradual clearing by morning. Around 70.

Monday & Tuesday, sunny and nice. Plenty of sunshine, temps in the 80s and with a bit less humidity which will be nice. Humidity and temps ramp back up for Wednesday and remaining through next weekend.

Daily thunderstorms Wednesday through Sunday will bring heavy rainfall at times. High temps in the low 90s with overnight lows around 70.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two arrested in Decatur on drug trafficking charges.
2 arrested in Decatur on drug trafficking charges
Missing person generic
Albertville man missing at Lake Guntersville following search for dog
Kitchen Cops: flies, roaches & dripping raw fish found at Huntsville restaurant
Near drowning graphic
Man pulled from Flint River after near-drowning
Huntsville PD is seeking to put an end to speeding on the roads.
Huntsville PD, local agencies issued more than 130 speeding tickets Saturday morning

Latest News

First Alert Weather
Mainly Dry Overnight | Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tomorrow
For today, some sun to start the day, increasing clouds by noon. Scattered thunderstorms this...
Scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Heavy rain/gusty wind threat.
WAFF 10 p.m. Friday weather forecast
10 Day forecast
More Storms This Weekend