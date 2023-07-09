St. John detective spends birthday feeding homeless in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A detective from St. John the Baptist Parish visited New Orleans on Sunday (July 9), to spend his 34th birthday feeding the homeless.

Detective Keniel Henry is a decorated detective with the St. John Sheriffs Office, with more than 10 years of service in roles as diverse as patrol, SWAT and narcotics detective. He spent several years previously working in Orleans Parish.

The Jamaican-born Henry says he wanted to spend his birthday with his wife and three daughters, while also helping those in need. He said it’s something he grew up doing in the Caribbean.

“I’m from a country where we always want to give back, you know, give back to those who are in need,” Henry said. “So, every year on my birthday, I like to do special things. I come out with my family -- my kids and my wife are with me.

“It’s just something we do from the heart.”

Henry and his family gave out hundreds of pre-cooked meals Sunday at homeless camps under New Orleans’ Claiborne Avenue overpass, along with plenty of baked goods and water.

Henry says he wants to set a good example for his children and teach them the importance of community service.

“They’re not used to doing stuff like this,” he said. “When I was growing up, I was born and raised to share and help people. That’s what I was growing up doing, and giving back.

“You know, unite as one. And I come here and I see how things are different and I want to implement for my kids and I want them to know that, ‘Hey, I want y’all to grow and to share.’”

The detective says he also wants to change how some in the community view law enforcement and remind people that they are still human beings behind the badge.

“I want people to see that we are here to help people,” Henry said. “So, it’s important for people to see that we communicate. I’m a human being at the end of the day outside of this uniform. I can still come help and provide you a meal and do good things.”

Henry was supported in this initiative by Sherriff Mike Tregre of St. John the Baptist Parish and Rayven Calloway, principal of West St. John High School.

He said he’s also able to assist those in need thanks to donations from local educator and advocate Dr. Eric Jones, Brian Washington (a retired 20-year supervisor for Entergy), Richard Cook (owner of RAC Electric) and StrongLink Technology.

