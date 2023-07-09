Deals
Shoals water plant seeks to remove ‘forever chemicals’

Testing water at Muscle Shoals water treatment plant.
Testing water at Muscle Shoals water treatment plant.
By Kate Norum
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Muscle Shoals and Florence are just two places that get their water source from the Tennessee River, creeks and wells which is adding potential contaminants in the drinking water.

The contaminants known as “forever chemicals” are said to be in almost half of the water supply throughout the country.

According to WAFF’s newspaper partner, The Times Daily, Muscle Shoals’ water report stated all of its drinking water, including bottled drinking water, may have small amounts of contaminants.

The Muscle Shoals Water Department is trying to limit the amount of contaminants and remove the “forever chemicals.” James Vance, a manager at Muscle Shoals Water Department said the water department is gearing up for when the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) sets the limits for PFAS (polyfluoroalkyl substances) and PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid) either this year or early 2024.

There are three proposed options that the water department hopes to utilize for removing the harsh “forever chemicals” from drinking water including: granular activated carbon, reverse osmosis and ion exchange.

For the option that ends up being chosen there will need to be a waste stream to dispose the hazardous waste, adding to an additional expense.

There is no indication on when this process to remove the contaminants would occur just yet.

