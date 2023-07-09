Over 1,000 people visited Montgomery Whitewater since Friday’s grand opening

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Whitewater has only been open for one day and over 1,000 people have visited the park, a park representative said.

Visitors have come from all over different parts of Alabama and even as far as Colorado, all saying they have been impressed with the facility.

“It’s really been nice,” said Elliot Turner, “The people here are so friendly.”

Even long-time kayakers like Jonathan Thurman are amazed at the water channels’ setup, saying they’re great for rafters and kayakers.

“It’s a great way to grow whenever you want to kayak,” Thurman said.

If it’s your first time at a whitewater park, raft guides like Adam Bailey are there to ease any fears.

“You’re actually going to train on the water at the bottom pond before you start heading up on the conveyor belt to get on the channels,” Bailey said, “by the time you’re going down, you’ll have a good sense of what it’s going to be.”

People who are not into the whitewater activities can also walk around the park and “get a bite to eat” while experiencing some of the activities that the facility has to offer like its large green space.

