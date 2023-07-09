Mainly Dry Overnight | Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tomorrow

Deals
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
For the rest of this evening, expect a weakening trend with storms. I can’t rule out some rumbles of thunder overnight and few areas of light rain, but the atmosphere is much more stable now with earlier storm coverage. Temperatures will trend mild and muggy overnight with lows falling back into the upper 60s and low 70s. Cloud cover should keep fog at bay for your early morning commute on Sunday.

Plan on a mix of sun and clouds through the day on Sunday with mainly dry conditions through the mid to late morning hours and early afternoon. Afternoon highs will stay seasonal and top back out in the upper 80s and low 90s. Scattered to widespread showers and storms will once again fire back up likely after 2 p.m. and this will bring more rounds of heavy rain, gusty winds, frequent lightning, and hail. The bulk of the severe activity should stay just to our west and southwest. However, a few isolated severe storms are possible, so be weather alert, especially if you have any outdoor plans. Some storms will continue past sunset, but they should wind down in terms of intensity through the late evening and overnight hours.

We’ll be trending rain-free for Monday and Tuesday with mainly sunny skies and much lower humidity levels. High temperatures will stay near average for this time of year in the upper 80s both days, but it should feel much more comfortable with dewpoints dropping into the lower 60s. Heat, humidity, and chances for thunderstorms will return back to the forecast by Wednesday.

