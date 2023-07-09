Fire Dept. hosts New Market Community Day

NEW MARKET, Ala. (WAFF) - The New Market Volunteer Fire Dept. hosted the 2nd Annual New Market Community Day on Saturday at Sharon Johnston Park.

There were games and prizes for kids and a chance to check out police cars, ambulances and fire trucks up close and in person.

But, New Market volunteer fireman Allen Borgen says all this fun had an important purpose: education. “The idea for the kids is - they don’t need to be afraid of firefighters when they come. So, they get a chance to see the firefighters in gear so they’re not afraid. They learn the basics, “stop, drop & roll” type things.”

Borgen says he’s hoping today’s event may have inspired some adults too. Not just when it comes to fire safety, but in terms of community service. “This is also kind of a recruitment possibility” Borgen told WAFF 48. “A lot of people don’t understand exactly what it is we do, and how we do things for our community.”

New Market, like many volunteer fire departments around the country, is pushing for new recruits to step up and join. You can find out more on their Facebook page.

