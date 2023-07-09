Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

Fire Dept. hosts New Market Community Day

New Market Community Day
New Market Community Day(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW MARKET, Ala. (WAFF) - The New Market Volunteer Fire Dept. hosted the 2nd Annual New Market Community Day on Saturday at Sharon Johnston Park.

There were games and prizes for kids and a chance to check out police cars, ambulances and fire trucks up close and in person.

But, New Market volunteer fireman Allen Borgen says all this fun had an important purpose: education. “The idea for the kids is - they don’t need to be afraid of firefighters when they come. So, they get a chance to see the firefighters in gear so they’re not afraid. They learn the basics, “stop, drop & roll” type things.”

Borgen says he’s hoping today’s event may have inspired some adults too. Not just when it comes to fire safety, but in terms of community service. “This is also kind of a recruitment possibility” Borgen told WAFF 48. “A lot of people don’t understand exactly what it is we do, and how we do things for our community.”

New Market, like many volunteer fire departments around the country, is pushing for new recruits to step up and join. You can find out more on their Facebook page.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kitchen Cops: flies, roaches & dripping raw fish found at Huntsville restaurant
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on Hwy. 231, Steger Rd. in multi-vehicle crash
(pictured from L-R) Robert Thompson, Markell Collins, Jeremiah Ford
3 Selma men face rape, sodomy charges in Madison
Kaleeb Jones, 22
22-year-old held on $500,000 bond for multiple drug charges
Missing person generic
Albertville man missing at Lake Guntersville following search for dog

Latest News

Near drowning graphic
Man pulled from Flint River after near-drowning
Huntsville PD is seeking to put an end to speeding on the roads.
Huntsville PD, local agencies issued more than 130 speeding tickets Saturday morning
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on Hwy. 231, Steger Rd. in multi-vehicle crash
Missing person generic
Albertville man missing at Lake Guntersville following search for dog